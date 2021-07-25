Brokerages Set Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Price Target at $240.00

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 256,775 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,384,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

