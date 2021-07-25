FORA Capital LLC Has $48,000 Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

