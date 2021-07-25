Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

