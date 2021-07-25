FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,445 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.