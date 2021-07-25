Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of GoPro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $14,818,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GoPro by 668.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 813,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 707,641 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,527,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

