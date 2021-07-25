FORA Capital LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NYSE MNR opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.