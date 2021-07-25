Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.50 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,538 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 138.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

