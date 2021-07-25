Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

XSD opened at $183.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $203.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.23.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

