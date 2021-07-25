Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 104,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.74 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.