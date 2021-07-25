Man Group plc Sells 600,900 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BOX were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BOX by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

