Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $337.15

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.15 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.42). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.35), with a volume of 764,446 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

