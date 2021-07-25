Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

