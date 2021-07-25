Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.77

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and traded as low as $8.86. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 966,845 shares trading hands.

LUNMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$12.00 target price (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

