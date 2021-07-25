Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.67.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,882,000 after acquiring an additional 167,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

