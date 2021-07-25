Seedify.fund 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.59 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $2.59 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 141.7% higher against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00125731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,303.00 or 1.00024705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.77 or 0.00882865 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.