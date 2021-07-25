14,060 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Astec Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 4,915.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ASTE opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.