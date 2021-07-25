Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,530 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

SCR stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. Analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Score Media and Gaming Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.