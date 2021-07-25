Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 87.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,963 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,742,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 40,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

EAGG opened at $55.78 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.