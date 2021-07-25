Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,913 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $51.69 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76.

