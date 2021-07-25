Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,879 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.01 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 500.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

CVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

