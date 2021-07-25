Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.82.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $987.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $8,057,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.