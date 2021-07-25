Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.20 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85.

