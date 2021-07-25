Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,408 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

