Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 188,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $1,757,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $9,552,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth about $3,299,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Colfax by 16.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.