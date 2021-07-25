Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,850.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,833.50. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.3% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

