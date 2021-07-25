Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $526.28 million 3.63 $96.95 million $3.75 10.76 Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 5.10 $42.04 million $2.52 12.50

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.59%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 41.01% 14.03% 1.61% Dime Community Bancshares 4.99% 11.64% 0.94%

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate mortgages loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family mortgages; home equity loans; real estate construction and land loans; and installment and consumer loans. As of February 1, 2021, it had approximately 60 branches in New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

