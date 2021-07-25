Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $77,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $734,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $352,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 78,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $682,000.

Shares of TDVG opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

