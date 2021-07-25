Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 22,400 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 198.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $999.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

