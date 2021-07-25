Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 2,175 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $44,594,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,414,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

