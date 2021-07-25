Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MSTR opened at $539.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.87 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.44.
MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.