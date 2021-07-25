Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR opened at $539.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.87 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.