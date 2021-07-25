Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUST opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

