Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.19.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

