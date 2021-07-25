Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $80,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

ARKF opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

