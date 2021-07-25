1,451 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.