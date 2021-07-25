Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 97,200 Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,811,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $995,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,995,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,488,000.

OTCMKTS ASPCU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

