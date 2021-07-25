Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in SC Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SC Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in SC Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SC Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPE stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. SC Health Co. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $230.38 million, a P/E ratio of 252.50 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on SC Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

