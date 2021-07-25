Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $46.47 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $46,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 98.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waters by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after acquiring an additional 113,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $384.70 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $384.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.