Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $42.87 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 876,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,411 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $42,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $9,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.84 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,345.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,277,628 shares of company stock valued at $345,436,997. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

