Zacks: Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

