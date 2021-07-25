Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Nordson stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.27. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $226.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

