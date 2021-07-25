Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,465 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of SWX opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

