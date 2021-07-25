Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 6,048 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $97.31 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

