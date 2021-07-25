Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 81,763 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,763 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $49,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $240.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.81.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $275.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.06. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

