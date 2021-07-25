Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,969 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,731,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,055,000 after buying an additional 211,893 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

