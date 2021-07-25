Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.96.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

