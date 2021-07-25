Contrasting Schrödinger (SDGR) and Its Competitors

Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) is one of 865 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Schrödinger to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Schrödinger and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 1 4 0 2.80 Schrödinger Competitors 4778 18016 39518 770 2.58

Schrödinger presently has a consensus price target of $84.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.96%. Given Schrödinger’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schrödinger has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schrödinger and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $108.10 million -$24.46 million -170.44 Schrödinger Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.30

Schrödinger’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Schrödinger. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Schrödinger and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger -9.35% -1.95% -1.69% Schrödinger Competitors -2,680.14% -112.43% -27.43%

Volatility & Risk

Schrödinger has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schrödinger rivals beat Schrödinger on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection within silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery; Bristol Myers Squibb Company to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas; and NVIDIA designed to harness DGX SuperPODs. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

