AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,550 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

