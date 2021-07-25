Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $135,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSB opened at $155.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.48. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

