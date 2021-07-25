Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.54. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 2,292 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

