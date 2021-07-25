Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

NYSE WSO opened at $295.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

